Anderson
Liberty Christian School’s music department presents The Pops! Live, 6 p.m., Davis Park, Ind. 32 and Layton Road. (Rain location: LCS elementary gymnasium, 2025 Hillcrest Drive).
“A Midsummer’s Night Dream,” The Alley Theatre Company in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Gray’s Park, 2901 N. Madison Ave.
Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
“The Girl Who Believed in Miracles,” 7 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Yorktown
The Chameleon Brothers, 7-9 p.m., Civic Green, 9400 W. Smith St.
Commented
