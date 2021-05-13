LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Liberty Christian School’s music department presents The Pops! Live, 6 p.m., Davis Park, Ind. 32 and Layton Road. (Rain location: LCS elementary gymnasium, 2025 Hillcrest Drive).

“A Midsummer’s Night Dream,” The Alley Theatre Company in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Gray’s Park, 2901 N. Madison Ave.

Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

“The Girl Who Believed in Miracles,” 7 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

Yorktown

The Chameleon Brothers, 7-9 p.m., Civic Green, 9400 W. Smith St.

Tags

Trending Video