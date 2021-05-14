Anderson
20th annual Dog Walk, 8 a.m.-noon, Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Proceeds to benefit the Madison County Humane Society.
Fundraiser BBQ rib/chicken dinner, 11 a.m.-?, corner of Nichol and Madison avenues. Sponsored by Medley’s Helping Hands.
Ladies Auxiliary Craft Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Chicken fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
“A Midsummer’s Night Dream,” The Alley Theatre Company in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Gray’s Park, 2901 N. Madison Ave.
Muncie
Delaware County Master Gardener Association Plant Sale, 8-11 a.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, Community Building, 1210 Wheeling Ave.
