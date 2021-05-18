LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities scheduled for Wednesday:

Chesterfield

  • Shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Frankton

  • Baked spaghetti dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 116 N. Washington St.

Middletown

  • Pork Paradise, 5 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. County Road 625N.
  • Euchre, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
  • Stella Luna & the Satellites, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. County Road 625N.

