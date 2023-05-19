SATURDAY
Anderson
Rummage/plant sale 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.
Little 500 Festival Hot Rod & Classic Car Show; registration at 9 a.m. to noon; awards, 3:30 p.m. in downtown Anderson (on Meridian Street between 10th and 14th streets). Rain or shine. Proceeds to benefit Madison County Historical Society.
Gruenewald Historic House Wine Gala and Auction 5 to 9 p.m. at Loose Community Room, 200 W. 53rd St.
AMOA (Anderson Museum of Art) Women’s League 1920s Party 7 p.m. at Historic Carnegie Library building where the museum is housed.
Phil Wickham, Matt Maher, Leeland, Taya at 7 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St.
The Carpenter’s Project 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Sky Tours! 9 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Chesterfield
Vendor Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; lunch available; at Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.
Mayfest at Camp Chesterfield 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 50 Lincoln Drive.
Daleville
Daleville Parks Fundraising Event noon to 5 p.m. at Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Frankton
Garage sale/bake sale/craft show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frankton First United Methodist Church, 109 S. Eighth St.
Dan’s Fish and Chicken Fry for Frankton Heritage Days 4 p.m. at Frankton Heritage Days Building.
Sweetheart Spring Fling Dance with entertainment by the Overruled Band 8 p.m. to midnight at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Lapel
Lapel High School Show Choir concert 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Lapel Jr./Sr. High School.
Muncie
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
Noblesville
Hamilton County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hamilton County Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St.
Indiana Peony Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Historic Seminary Park, 350 S. 10th St.
Brunch & Blooms 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Noblesville.
Nefarious Noblesville Ghost Walk 9 to 10:45 p.m., south side of Historic Court House Square.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Throwback Worship Night: 70s, 80s and 90s 6 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Chesterfield
May Fest 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Camp Chesterfield, 50 Lincoln Drive.