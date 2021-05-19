Anderson
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Karaoke with Brent Clevenger, 7-9 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Mount Summit
2021 Dinner Drive 2, 6 p.m., 1000 Degree Wood Fired Pizza, 101 N. Walnut St. Hosted by the Muncie Volkswagen Club.
Muncie
First Bike Night of the Season with Jansen Blevins performing, 6:30-9 p.m.; Benson Motorcycles, 6410 W. McGalliard Road.
