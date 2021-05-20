Anderson
All-you-can-eat fish dinner, 4:30-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Friday Night Dance (for all ages), 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinner, begins at 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Yorktown
Toy Factory Band, 7-9 p.m., Civic Green, 9312 W. Smith St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.