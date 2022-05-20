SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Rummage/bake sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elm Grove Christian Church, 2940 N. 300W.
Walk for Life 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Event by First Choice for Women.
Furry Friends Cookout and Fundraiser noon to 3 p.m. at 2108 W. Eighth St. Fundraiser for Canine Corral.
The Beginning Photographer 1 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Cornhole tournament 1 to 6:30 p.m.; fundraiser cookout, 5 to 8 pm.; free movie “Swiss Family Robinson” dusk (bring blankets and lawn chairs) at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Dance with DJ Buddy Patterson 6 to 9 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Get The Led Out (playing the music of Led Zeppelin) 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre Centre and Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Madison County’s Got Talent Group B Round 4 50’s 8 p.m. to midnight at Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Annual Care Day, starts at 8 a.m. at Lindsey Cuneo State Farm, 110 E. Church St.
AMES FunFest 6 p.m. at Alexandria-Monroe Intermediate School, 308 W. 11th St.
Frankton
Second annual Steve Hobbs Pulled Pork Memorial Dinner 11 a.m. at the Frankton Town & Country Youth Baseball, 503 S. Lafayette St.
Frankton Heritage Days Fish Fry Fundraiser 4 to 7 p.m. at the Frankton Heritage Days Building.
Lapel
Lapel Show Choir, 7 p.m. at Lapel High School, 1850 S. 900W.
Noblesville
23rd annual Hamilton County Master Gardener Plant Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon; Falls Park Drive.