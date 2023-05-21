Go Mad
MONDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Poker 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
Bingo 4 p.m. at Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Lapel
Music Monday 7 to 10 p.m. at Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 W. Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; cardio-drumming 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Pendleton
Pendleton Artists Society: The Spring Show 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.