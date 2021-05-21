Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
- Free clothing give-away, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 4620 Columbus Ave.
- Walk for Life benefiting the First Choice for Women, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Virtual Walk also available May 20-22.
- Hot Rod and Classic Car Show benefiting Madison County Historical Society, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Meridian Street between 10th and 13th streets, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Chickens for Charity benefiting Community Hospital Anderson and Ascension St. Vincent Anderson diabetes education, 3-7 p.m., drive-thru pickup Trinity Epsicopal Church parking lot (across the street from the church). Hosted by Anderson Noon Lions Club.
