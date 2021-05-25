Anderson
Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) Women’s League monthly meeting, 10 a.m., 32 W. 10th St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m, American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Hamburgers, hot dogs, coney dogs, Sloppy Joes, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion.
Middletown
Euchre, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
The Midwest Originals, 6:30-9:30 p.m., 7200 W. 625N, Belgian Horse Winery.
