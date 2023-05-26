SATURDAY
Anderson
Mission Possible: The Big Scavenger Hunt, all day at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Plant swap, 9 to 11 a.m.; Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon at 1102 Central Ave.
Eighth annual Blessing of the Bikes; registration, 10 a.m.; continental breakfast and fellowship, 10:30 a.m.; blessing of the bikes, 11:15 a.m.; kickstands up, noon, Wallace Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 1518 Forkner St.
Third annual BBQ Smoke Out 11 a.m. at The PitStop Bar and Restaurant, 1220 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Anderson Speedway 34th Annual Little 500 Hall of Fame Luncheon 11 a.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1113 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Mounds Hike 11 a.m. to noon at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Annual hog roast 1 p.m. at DT’s R-Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Take A Dip! 2 to 3 p.m. at the Bronnenberg Home Lawn, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
75th annual Lucas Oil Little 500 at 8 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Sounds of Spring Night Hike 8 to 9 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Selma
Robin Slaven 6 to 9 p.m. at Prairie Creek Reservoir Park, 7801 S. 560S.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Box Turtle Brunch 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
By His Grace Ministry community event featuring Bobby Hayden Jr. at noon at Dickman Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Mystery of the Mounds Hike 1 to 2 p.m.; Foiled! Basic Camp Cooking 3 to 4 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Community Cafe 4:30 p.m. at Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.