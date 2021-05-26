Anderson
CB Fabricating Little 500 Pole Day, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Meet Us in the Park Launch Party, 4-7 p.m., Jackson Park, 22nd Street and Raible Avenue.
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
“Cruella,” 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Elwood
Dairy Queen Sponsor Night (fundraiser), 4-9 p.m., Dairy Queen. Hosted by Elwood Elementary School PTO.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
