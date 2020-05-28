Anderson
• Food Truck Friday: Ky’s Kreations, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Visiting Angels, 110 E. Hartman Road.
Elwood
• Elwood Community Blood Drive, 2-7 p.m., Quincy Lodge 230, 1136 N. Anderson St.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
If you have an upcoming event that’s been canceled or postponed, send the information by email to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com with “Event Cancellation” in the subject line. Please include the event name, originally scheduled date and, if applicable, date of postponement. For more information about submitting information, contact the newsroom at 622-1212.
