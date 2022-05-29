Go Mad
MONDAY
Anderson
Remembrance Ceremony held by the Boy Scout Troop 301 noon in the Veterans section of Maplewood Cemetery.
Snakes Alive! 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mound Road.
Food trucks, family fun activities including petting zoo, face painting, outdoor kids activities, corn hole, and food trucks, Memorial Day Racing 6:15 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Drive.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 to noon at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Country line dancing 3 to 4:30 p.m.; cardio drumming 5 to 7 p.m.; advanced cornhole league 7 to 10 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Classic Car Cruise-In 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Frisch’s, 500 Broadway.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5 to 8 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.