SATURDAY

Anderson

Free clothing giveaway 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 4620 Columbus Ave.

Walking Stick Workshop 1 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Tenderloin dinner, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.

Gabe Sigler 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

“Disney’s Newsies Jr.” 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Highland Middle School.

Spring Championships 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Alexandria

Alexandria City Jam noon to 5 p.m. in downtown Alexandria.

Chesterfield

Psychic Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camp Chesterfield, 50 Lincoln St.

Frankton

Frankton American Legion sweetheart queen candidate Becky Salazar Finley hosting taco dinner 5 p.m. to ? at Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.

Lapel

Lapel High School Show Choir concert 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Lapel Jr./Sr. High School.

Muncie

Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.

SUNDAY

Anderson

Cultured Urban Winery’s One-Year Celebration 1 to 7 p.m. at Gray’s Park, 2867 N. 100W.

“First Sunday” PowerPoint presentation (Monroe Township) by Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson, 2 p.m. Bowman Room of the Madison County Historical Society, 11 W. 11th St.

Daleville

Serve Sunday (congregation will gather at its usual worship time of 10 a.m.), various locations throughout the Daleville community.

Like a (Single) Mother brunch 10 a.m. to noon at Daleville Community Church of the Nazarene, 8600 S. Bronco Drive.

