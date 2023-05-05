SATURDAY
Anderson
Free clothing giveaway 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 4620 Columbus Ave.
Walking Stick Workshop 1 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Tenderloin dinner, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Gabe Sigler 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
“Disney’s Newsies Jr.” 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Highland Middle School.
Spring Championships 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Alexandria
Alexandria City Jam noon to 5 p.m. in downtown Alexandria.
Chesterfield
Psychic Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camp Chesterfield, 50 Lincoln St.
Frankton
Frankton American Legion sweetheart queen candidate Becky Salazar Finley hosting taco dinner 5 p.m. to ? at Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Lapel
Lapel High School Show Choir concert 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Lapel Jr./Sr. High School.
Muncie
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Cultured Urban Winery’s One-Year Celebration 1 to 7 p.m. at Gray’s Park, 2867 N. 100W.
“First Sunday” PowerPoint presentation (Monroe Township) by Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson, 2 p.m. Bowman Room of the Madison County Historical Society, 11 W. 11th St.
Daleville
Serve Sunday (congregation will gather at its usual worship time of 10 a.m.), various locations throughout the Daleville community.
Like a (Single) Mother brunch 10 a.m. to noon at Daleville Community Church of the Nazarene, 8600 S. Bronco Drive.