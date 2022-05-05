Anderson
The Fierce 5 to 8 p.m. (Anderson First Friday) at Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
11th Hour, a gospel trio, 7 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 S. Main St.
“The Mousetrap,” 7:30 p.m., Alley in the Park production at Gray’s Park, 2901 N. Madison Ave.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance presents: Chorale Nordic Tour Concert 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at AU York Performance Hall, University Blvd.
Alexandria
Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market Grand Opening 3 to 7 p.m. at Beulah Park.
Pendleton
Jazz Cafe 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Pendleton Heights Middle School, 7450 S. 300W.