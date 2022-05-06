SATURDAY
Anderson
Madison County Humane Society’s 21st annual Walk–A-Thon, 8 a.m. to noon, Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Friends of Mounds State Park’s Native plant sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Let’s Talk Derby 10:30 a.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Ribbon cutting ceremony noon, Cultured Urban Winery, 1907 Mimosa Lane.
Distinguished Gentlemen Fashion Extravaganza by the Culinary Committee of Wallace Temple, 3 p.m. at 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St.
“Murder Mystery Program” 3 to 4 p.m. in the Cardinal Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
CSR Super Trucks 5 to 10 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
“The Mousetrap,” 7:30 p.m., Alley in the Park production at Gray’s Park, 2901 N. Madison Ave.
Frankton
Ribeye or New York steak dinners in celebration of Mom, 5 p.m until sold out at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St. Proceeds to American Legion Auxiliary.
Lapel
Band and choir concerts 7 p.m. at Lapel High School.
Pendleton
Farmers Market Opening Day, 8 a.m.-noon; Falls Park Drive.