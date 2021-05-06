Anderson
First Friday arts downtown, 5-8 p.m., at Anderson Museum of Art, A Town Center; Killbuck Photo Guild and Art Association in the Union Building. Musicians performing in front of ASO office, 5-7 p.m.
“The Little Mermaid,” 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Presented by Anderson Young Ballet Theatre & Academy.
Alexandria
Alexandria Farmers & Artist Market, 3 p.m., Beulah Park, Madison County Fairgrounds.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinner, 5:30 p.m. American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted frog leg dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (or until sold out), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Annual Highway 38 sale from Noblesville to New Castle, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., activities in downtown Pendleton.
