Events and activities scheduled for Sunday:

Anderson

  • Pork Chop dinner fundraiser, 1-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
  • Run the Mounds 2020 (5-mile run, 5K run, 5K walk), 2-3:30 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Hosted by the Anderson Road Runners Club.
  • Haunters Against Hate Night fundraiser, 7:30 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St.

Frankton

  • Frankton Christian Church free hog roast, 5 p.m., curbside, Family Life Center (south doors).

