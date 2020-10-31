Events and activities scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
- Pork Chop dinner fundraiser, 1-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
- Run the Mounds 2020 (5-mile run, 5K run, 5K walk), 2-3:30 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Hosted by the Anderson Road Runners Club.
- Haunters Against Hate Night fundraiser, 7:30 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St.
Frankton
- Frankton Christian Church free hog roast, 5 p.m., curbside, Family Life Center (south doors).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.