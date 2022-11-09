LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Friends of the Library monthly sale, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

No Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament buy-in, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance presents: The Jazz Ensembles, 7:30 p.m. at York Performance Hall on the campus of Anderson University.

“The Crucible” 7:30-9:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre, 923 Jackson St.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Pendleton

Dylan Raymond 7 p.m. at The Stable, 105 E. State St.

