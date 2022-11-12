SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Firefighters Auxiliary’s annual Holiday Mart 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FOOF Lodge behind Station 8, 105 W. 53rd St.
Nutcracker Sweets, an annual Bazaar hosted by the Victoria Guild of Ascension St. Vincent 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road.
Miniature Painting Workshop 1 to 3 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Wine and Watercolor 5 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Turn Away No Longer: Adult Prom, a Party with a Purpose 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Anderson Country Club, 602 North Shore Blvd. Tickets required.
Chicken fry 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
“The Crucible” 7:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre, 923 Jackson St.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” 7:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Alexandria Toy Drive Craft Show 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Alexandria Eagles, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
Mini Festival of Trees in Memorial Hall doors open at noon; event from 1 to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Madison County Habitat for Humanity and Chesterfield/Union Township Food Pantry.
Elwood
Christmas on the Farm 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Simple Goodness Soaps, 5140 W. 1550N.
Frankton
Frankton Christmas Festival 4 to 8 p.m. at Family Life Center.
Muncie
Chili Cook Off noon to 3 p.m. at Madjax Muncie, 515 E. Main St. Event by Soup Kitchen of Muncie.
The Three Phantoms in concert 7:30 p.m. at Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave.
Pendleton
Christmas in Pendleton 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
Hometown Christmas in Falls Park (tree lighting at 6 p.m.); 6 to 11:55 p.m. (through Jan. 7, 2023), Falls Park Drive.
SUNDAY
Anderson
“The Crucible” 3:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre, 923 Jackson St.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” 3:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.