Anderson
Country line dancing, 3 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
The Nutcracker Community Performance presented by The Anderson Young Ballet Theatre, 6:30 p.m., The Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Acoustic jams with Austin James, 8-11 p.m., The Stable, 105 E. State St.
