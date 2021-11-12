SATURDAY
Anderson
Holiday Craft Fair open to public, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; spaghetti dinner, 2 to 5 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chicken fry, 5-7:30 p.m.; Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus 563, 1225 Main St.
“Our Town,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Chesterfield
Christmas Gift & Hobby Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Millcreek Civic Center. Fundraiser for Madison County Humane Society.
Frankton
Frankton Christmas Festival, 4-8 p.m., Frankton Family Life Center.
Pendleton
Pendleton Community Tree Lighting, 6 p.m.; Falls Park Memorial Garden. Sponsored by Friends of Falls Park.
