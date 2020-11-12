LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

“The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m., The Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Dance with DJ Francis Simmons (for all ages), 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

“Dirty Dancing,” 5 p.m.; “Guardians of the Galaxy,” 7 p.m.; The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

Chesterfield

New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Elwood

Feel the Magic, 9-11 p.m., 1700 S. Anderson St. Hosted by Fifty Shades The Live Show.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Comedian Dave Dugan, 7-9 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

