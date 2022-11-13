LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

MONDAY

Anderson

Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga 2 p.m.; country line dancing 3 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

AARP chapter meeting, 1 p.m., fellowship center, First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; cardio-drumming 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance presents: The Concert Band 7:30 p.m. at York Performance Hall, on the campus of Anderson University.

Chesterfield

Euchre games 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials 5 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

