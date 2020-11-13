Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
- Drive-thru homemade pie sale, 9 a.m.-noon, East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
- Photos with Santa at the Christmas Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive. Sign up at http://bit.ly/PhotosWithSanta-2020
- Free Wild Wilderness Day with Mounds, 1-4 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
- The Mark Trammell Quartet, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
- Comedian Todd McComas and Alex Price, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Hosted by Kettle Top Brewhouse.
