Anderson
Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Art of Transportation Opening Reception 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Shuffleboard 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
No Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament buy-in 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Steely O’James & Irish Lassie 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance presents: The Fantasticks 7:30 p.m. at Byrum Hall, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Chesterfield
Dance with DJ Jerry Wilmot 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.