SATURDAY
Anderson
All Day Fall Photo Scavenger Hunt, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Friendsgiving 11 a.m. at Westvale Manor, 2219 Fulton St.
Festival of Trees Gala 6:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre Centre Hardacre Ballroom.
Christmas Concert 2022 7 p.m. at Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St., Anderson.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance presents “The Fantasticks” 7:30 p.m. at Byrum Hall, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Fall Fest featuring the Homestead Band 8 p.m. to midnight at Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
The William “Randall” Coomer Benefit 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (chicken and noodle dinner, 4 to 6 p.m.) at the Madison County 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
The Christmas Caper 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Chesterfield
Millcreek Mistletoe Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit the Animal Protection League.
Frankton
Live Auction hosted by Frankton Elementary School Parent Club, doors open, 6 p.m.; auction, 7 p.m. at Frankton Elementary School, 1303 Ind. 128.
Middletown
Mountain Oysters starting at 11 a.m. until sold out at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
The Edge 2nd Annual Christmas Barn 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 21097 Durbin Road.
SUNDAY
Anderson
All Day Paint Chip Hike at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance presents: The Fantasticks 3:30 p.m. at Byrum Hall, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Alexandria
The Christmas Caper 5 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Daleville
Celebration Sunday 9 a.m. at Daleville Community Church of the Nazarene, 8400 S. Bronco Drive.