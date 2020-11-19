Events and activities scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
- The Festival of Trees Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., virtual auction runs through Saturday, Nov. 21; Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- Friday Night Dance (for all ages), 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
- "Gremlins," 7:15-9 p.m., The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Chesterfield
- New York strip steak dinners, 5 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
