Events and activities scheduled for Friday:

Anderson

  • The Festival of Trees Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., virtual auction runs through Saturday, Nov. 21; Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
  • Friday Night Dance (for all ages), 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

  • "Gremlins," 7:15-9 p.m., The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

Chesterfield

  • New York strip steak dinners, 5 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

  • Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

