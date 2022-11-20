Go Mad
MONDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga at 2 p.m.; country line dancing, 3 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Civil War Roundtable (The War in Virginia, 1862-1863, by Gerald Jones) 7 p.m. at the Madison County Historical Museum, 15 W. 11th St.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance presents: The Anderson Symphonic Choir, 7:30 p.m. at York Performance Hall, on the campus of Anderson University.
Muncie
“Elf The Musical” 7:30 p.m. at Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
17th annual Lawson/Wellman Memorial Communitywide Free Thanksgiving Dinner 2 to 7 p.m. at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.