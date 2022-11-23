Anderson
The Collectors 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Karaoke with Elaine 7:30 p.m. to ??? at Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Wicked 4Play 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Alexandria
Line dance lessons 7 to 9 p.m. at Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
87 Southbound 8 to 11 p.m. at The Stable, 105 E. Water St.