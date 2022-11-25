SATURDAY
Anderson
Small Business Saturday 8 a.m. at Jackrabbit Coffee, 525 W. 11th St.
A Pioneer Home Tour 12 to 12:45 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Elwood
Light Up The Magic 6 p.m. in downtown Elwood.
Middletown
Dan First in concert 7 p.m. at Middletown Church of God, 1016 W. Mill St.
Muncie
Gobble Wobble (Small Business Saturday) 8 to 10 a.m. in downtown Muncie, 120 W. Charles St.
“A Christmas Story” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
New Castle
Holiday Lights Festival 4 to 7 p.m. at The Art Association of Henry County, 218 S. 15th St.
Pendleton
Vincent Candle Co. at Pendleton Christian Church Holiday Market 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1170 S. Pendleton Ave.
SUNDAY
Elwood
Live Nativity, all day, at First United Methodist Church, 1500 North A St.
Muncie
“A Christmas Story” 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.