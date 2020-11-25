The Christian Center Rescue Ministries along with Harrah’s and location partners will be serving Thanksgiving meals, free to anyone in need, in these locations:
Anderson
• East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 Scatterfield Road, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• The Christian Center, 625 Main St., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• South Meridian Church of God, 2402 Meridian St., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Westvale Manor, 2215 Fulton St., noon to 1:30 p.m.
Alexandria
• Alexandria Trustee Office, 765-724-3634, for porch delivery to Alexandria, Frankton and Summitville
Chesterfield
• Town of Chesterfield, 403 W. Main St., porch drop-offs, 9 to 11 a.m. Contact Deborah Dunham, 765-425-1571.
Elwood
• Harmony House, 1817 South A St., 2 to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.