SATURDAY
Anderson
Pioneer Holiday Home Tours, noon to 1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Christmas Moments, 7 p.m. at Anderson First United Methodist Church, 12th and Jackson streets. Presented by the Lapel Community Band.
A Very Merry Christmas with The Lettermen, 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Karaoke Dance Party with DJ Dex, 8 p.m. to midnight at Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Shawn Richards, 9 p.m. to midnight at DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Frankton
Pop-Up Market 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Frankton Heritage Days Building.
Lapel
Ham-n-bean dinner 5 to 7 p.m. at Lapel American Legion Post 212, Main Street.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Second annual Advent in a Box Drive-thru/Walk-thru event from 1 to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Christmas Program and Fundraiser hosted by Bonnie & Sheri’s Dance, Gymnastics & Cheer at 4 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre Centre and Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
