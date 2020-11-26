LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Dance (for all ages), 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

Christmas Open House, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Soap & Sunshine Apothecary, 3594 W. Ind. 28.

Line dance lessons, 7 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 N. Cleveland St.

Chesterfield

New York Strip steak dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

