Anderson
Dance (for all ages), 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
Christmas Open House, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Soap & Sunshine Apothecary, 3594 W. Ind. 28.
Line dance lessons, 7 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 N. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
