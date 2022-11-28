Monday, Nov. 28 AndersonWalkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga, 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road. Ice skating 3 to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. Steve Jackson presents “A Once In a Lifetime” 7 p.m. at the Madison County Historical Museum, 15 W. 11th St. Tuesday, Nov. 29 AndersonWalkers 8 a.m. to noon; country line dancing, 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming, 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road. Ice skating 3 to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. Festival of Trees High School Jazz Band Performance 7 to 9 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Chesterfield Euchre games 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Go Mad
Monday, Nov. 28
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga, 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Ice skating 3 to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Steve Jackson presents “A Once In a Lifetime” 7 p.m. at the Madison County Historical Museum, 15 W. 11th St.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; country line dancing, 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming, 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Ice skating 3 to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Festival of Trees High School Jazz Band Performance 7 to 9 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.