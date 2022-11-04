SATURDAY
Anderson
Liberty Christian School Craft Fair and Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
2022 Show Set-Up of Edge-Wood-Lights 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 2221 Winding Way.
Keith Trent’s Coats of Caring 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Madison Park Church, 6607 Providence Drive.
Harvest Craft Show 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Fit & Free Ladies Mini Retreat noon to 3 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 S. Main St.
USMC Birthday Celebration 5 to 9:30 p.m. at UAW Local 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Claws for Paws 6 p.m. to close, T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road. Event by the Animal Protection League.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” 7:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Chesterfield
Chesterfield Christian Church Fall Bazaar and Vendor Event 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch available; chicken-and-noodle dinner, 4-7 p.m.
Madison County Humane Society Festival 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Memorial Hall.
Daleville
Jog for Jeff 5K walk/run/jog; check-in and late registration, 9 a.m.; race gets underway at 10 a.m. at Daleville High School, 8400 S. Bronco Drive.
Elwood
St. Joseph Holiday Bazaar 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Center, 1306 South A St.
Yorktown
Merry Momma’s Night Out 4 to 8 p.m. at 9413 W. Smith St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Run the Mounds 2022: 5 Mile, 5K Run or Walk, 2 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Lapel
J’s Lobster Truck Tour noon at Pax Verum Brewing, 908 Main St.