Anderson
First Friday: Wild Wilderness Opening Reception, 5-8 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Free wine Tasting Event, 6-8 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Red Door Vintage Christmas Open House, 6-8:30 p.m., Red Door Vintage & Thrift, 625 Meridian St.
Clowns Take Over Stillwell Manor, 7:30-11 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St.
Dance (for all ages), 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted frog leg dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (or until they run out); this Friday only, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
