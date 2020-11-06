Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:
SATURDAY
Anderson
Fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Clowns Takeover Stillwell Manor, 7:30-11 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St.
Comedian Greg Hahn (featuring Joe Bates, 8-10 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive. Hahn, a favorite on the Bob and Tom Radio Show, has appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”
Chesterfield
Fall Bazaar y’all, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Keepers Resale, 121 Federal Drive.
Lapel
Holiday at the Lodge: Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 818 Main St.
