MONDAY
Anderson
Rangeline walkers, 8 a.m.-noon; chair yoga, 2-3 p.m.; R&B line dancing class, 6 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Karaoke, 7 p.m.; Anderson Eagles 174, 1315 Meridian St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Rangeline Walkers, 8 a.m.-noon; cardio-drumming, 5 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Anderson University School of Museum, Theatre and Dance, Opera Scenes, 7:30-9 p.m., AU York Performance Hall, University Blvd.
Chesterfield
Euchre games, 3:30 p.m.; pizza specials, 5-8 p.m.; Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
