Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
- Willow Place (faith-based women’s emergency shelter) open house, ribbon cutting and tour, 2:30-4 p.m., 123 E. 10th St.
- Monthly fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
- Dev’s Deep Fried Madness (half pound hand-breaded tenderloin and six-ounce breaded chicken breast dinner), 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- Opening reception The Jeeninga Museum of Near Eastern and Biblical Archeology, 6-8 p.m., York Performance Hall and Galleries, campus of Anderson University.
- Red Door Vintage Christmas Open House, 6-9 p.m., 625 Meridian St., Anderson. All proceeds support The Christian Center Ministries.
- “I Can Only Imagine,” movie night, 7-9 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
- “The Polar Express” and National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation, 7-11 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. $3 for one show, $5 for both.
- "A Streetcar Named Desire," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- Hanson in concert, 9 p.m., Terrace Showroom, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
