Activities and events planned for Monday:

ANDERSON 

• 13th annual Operation Halloween Candy Buy Back!, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., office of Dr. Gregg Horstmeyer, 2038 Broadway.

• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

• Anderson High School Class of ‘51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.

• Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. 

• Parent, Teacher Fellowship meeting, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Liberty Christian School, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.

