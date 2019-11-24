Activities and events scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Monday, UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Mission: Breakout, 5-6 p.m., Anderson Public Library, Blue Room, 111 E. 12th St.
DIY: Book Ornament, 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, Cardinal Room. Registration required at and.lib.in.us.
Elwood
- BNBingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
