Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
- Veterans Sunday, 10 a.m.; family dinner following service, Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.
- Historic Bronnenberg Home Tours, 1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
- "Jekyll & Hyde," 3:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
- “The Rescue Story Tour” by Zach Williams and special guest Josh Baldwin (sold out), 7 p.m., Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 Jackson St.
Alexandria
- "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 3 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Junior-Senior High School.
Lapel
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Lapel American Legion, 1600 Main St.
