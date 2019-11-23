GO MAD
Activities and events planned for Sunday:
Anderson
“And the World Goes ’Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb,” 2:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
Alexandria
“Jingle Bells Jury,” 3:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Carmel
Christkindlmarkt, Ice at Center Green, 10 Center Green, noon to 9 p.m.
Indianapolis
Darci Lynne & Friends – Fresh Out of the Box tour, 3 p.m., Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St.
Jolly Days: Winter Wonderland opens, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 3000 North Meridian St.
