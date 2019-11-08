Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
- Holiday and Homemade Pie Sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
- Craft/rummage sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
- Friends of the Library book sale, noon-4:30 p.m., third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Historic Bronnenberg Home Tours, 1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
- Fall Into Dance, 2:30 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.
- "Jekyll & Hyde," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
- Bazaar hosted by The Women’s Service Club, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave. (Ind. 9).
- Alexandria Toy Drive Annual Bowling Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Norwood Bowl.
- "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 7:30 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Junior-Senior High School.
Middletown
- Annual holiday bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sixth Christian Church, 146 N. Sixth St. Hosted by the Christian Women’s Fellowship.
Pendleton
- Pancake and sausage breakfast and Cookie Walk, 7-10:30 a.m.; , downstairs fellowship hall, Pendleton First United Methodist Church, 225 W. State St. Proceeds to several mission projects, in particular the KAFAKUMBA Pastor's Training Center in Zambia, Africa.
- Christmas Parade and Snowball Toss, 1 p.m., State Street.
- Christmas in Pendleton, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; downtown Pendleton; Christmas tree lighting, 6 p.m., gazebo in Falls Park.
