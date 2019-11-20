GO MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
Madison Boutique Holiday Open House, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Community Hospital, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
Madison County Triad meeting, 10 a.m., UAW Hall, 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
Highland High School Class of ‘66 luncheon, noon, Anderson Grill Restaurant, 2038 Scatterfield Road.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Poetry Night, 6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana.
“And the World Goes ‘Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb,” 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
