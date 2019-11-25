Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Tuesday:
Anderson
Auxiliary bake sale and raffle, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
John Lawson/Fran Wellman Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, 2-6 p.m., Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road.
Toastmasters Club-Chief Anderson Toastmasters, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Soroptimist International of Anderson meeting, 6:30 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Anderson Indians hosting “Phil Buck Night” during boys basketball home opener against Pendleton, ceremony, 7:15 p.m., Teepee, Anderson High School. Reception to follow in cafeteria with the Buck family.
