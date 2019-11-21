GO MAD
Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
Madison Boutique Holiday Open House, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Community Hospital, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, noon-2 p.m. (while supplies last), parking lot of the former Kmart (Nichol Avenue).
Fish dinner, 5-8 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
“And the World Goes ‘Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb,” 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
George Smith Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Benefits the Paramount Grand Page Organ.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; pork chop dinners, 5-8 p.m. (or until sold out), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.