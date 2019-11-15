Anderson
• Northern IN Fall 2019 Regional Cheerleading Competition, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N.
• K-9 Companions, 10 a.m.-noon, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Pet Adoption Event and Supply Drive hosted by The Animal Protection League, noon-2 p.m., Office Depot, 3632 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Free local artisan fair, noon-4 p.m., third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Historic Bronnenberg Home Tours, 1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Pottery with Pip, 2-3 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
• Dine to Donate, 4-8 p.m., Panera Bread, 4730 S. Scatterfield Road. Proceeds to East Elementary Parent Club.
Chicken fry hosted by the Anderson High School Class of 2020, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Sloppy Joe fundraiser dinner, 6-10; silent auction, 6-8 p.m.; The Nuthin’ Fancy Band to entertain; The Polish Club, 3535 Forrest Terrace. Proceeds to the 2019 Marion VA Patients Christmas Party.
“A Streetcar Named Desire,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Chesterfield
• 41st annual Madison County Humane Society Christmas Craft & Hobby Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; visit with available shelter dogs, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; visit Santa, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St.
Middletown
Mountain oysters, 11 a.m. (until sold out), Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
